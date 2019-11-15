Sonata Forays into the Smart Wearable Category with ‘Stride’

Sonata, India’s largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches – Stride. Available in two versions, Stride and Stride Pro, the watches offer a multitude of smart features that help in the adoption of a healthier lifestyle, at affordable prices, starting from Rs. 2,995.

Stride Pro – Hybrid Smartwatch with White Dial & Blue Leather Strap

Stride smartwatches combine Smart features with the elegant aesthetic of an analog watch – making it a versatile lifestyle accessory. The range has 6 variants which come with Smart capabilities of tracking steps, call alerts, finding the phone, activating the camera, etc. All 6 versions reflect contemporary design sensibilities with clean dials, rich leathers and elegant black cases – thereby giving an understated finish to a feature-packed product.

Stride – Hybrid Smartwatch with White Dial and Tan Leather Strap

Mr. Utkarsh Thakur, Marketing Head – Sonata, commenting on the launch said, “With Stride, Sonata builds upon its commitment of delivering tangible, relevant benefits to its customers, while democratising features and styles that are limited to a section of the market. Stride offers a slew of smart features at category-first price points, thereby making Smart accessible to everyone."

Sonata Stride assists in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by keeping a track of daily activities through the inbuilt activity tracker. The users can track steps, calories burnt and the quality of sleep. In addition, Stride also has a sedentary alert feature, which reminds users to move, in case there's a lack of activity for a certain period of time.

“Today, falling fitness levels are unavoidable owing to sedentary lifestyles. There’s a lot of inertia in starting our fitness journey due to many constraints. The solution – Everyday Fitness, which is to expend energy through the day to day activities like walking, cycling, gardening, etc. Stride helps to track these everyday activities in a seamless manner. This trendy smartwatch will help make conscious choices towards a healthy lifestyle,” added Mr. Utkarsh Thakur.

The watch is supported by the Sonata Stride Mobile app which is user friendly and intuitive in design, and is compatible with Android Version 5.0 and above; iOS version 11 and above.

About Sonata

Sonata is India's largest selling watch brand, from Titan Company Ltd., a TATA group company. It has established itself as a brand of contemporary designs offering great value for the customer. The brand has an annual sales volume of over 5.5 million watches and is sold through a strong retail network of over 5,000 dealers across the country. Every watch comes with a TATA guarantee.

For further details, please visit www.sonatawatches.in.