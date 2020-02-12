Sonion Announces Niels Svenningsen as New CEO & President

by businesswireindia.com

Sonion today announces the appointment of Niels Svenningsen as CEO & President of the Sonion Group. Niels Svenningsen was most recently President of Northern Europe in Schneider Electric and brings a wealth of commercial and management experience acquired in the IT and technology sectors. He will start in his new position March 1st, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005659/en/

Niels Svenningsen: Sonion’s new CEO & President (Photo: Business Wire)

“We look very much forward to welcoming Niels. He brings an extensive commercial and general management experience to Sonion. We expect Niels to further develop our strong position of Sonion in the current market and develop new products to serve the potential of adjacent markets.” says Walther Thygesen, Chairman of the Sonion Board.

Niels Svenningsen (55 years old) was President of Northern Europe in Schneider Electric (2015-2019) and before that CEO of GN NetCom (2013-2015). Niels also has extensive experience with Sales and Marketing from large IT companies such as Hitachi Data Systems (2007-2013; Senior Vice President & General Manager EMEA 2011-2013), Hewlett Packard (Managing Director, Enterprise & Major Accounts 2002-2004; Sales Director 1996-2000) and IBM Denmark (1988-1996).

”I am very happy to be joining Sonion. This is a global company, well run and with a lot of potential, operating in an attractive market for high-tech medical components. I look forward to – together with the Sonion management team – taking Sonion further on its growth journey and exploring new attractive opportunities on the market.” says Niels Svenningsen.

Sonion is a global leader in development and manufacturing of micro acoustic and micro mechanical solutions for hearing instruments, high-end hearables and in-ear earphones. Sonion is owned by Novo Holdings A/S, the holding company within the Novo Group that manages the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005659/en/

Source: Businesswire