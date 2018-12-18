Sony Pictures Networks India Delivers on Its Commitment of 'Ek India Happywala'

by businesswireindia.com

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has accelerated its focus towards creating a positive social impact in the ecosystem by building on its three-pillar framework;and. The organization believes that these 3 pillars allow for maximum impact on the lives of those it touches, by helping build a sustainable way of life.SPN through its umbrella CSR campaign, ‘attempts to maintain a common thread of purpose underlying business verticals and brands within the network.SPN has undertaken the following CSR initiatives under the three pillars, empowerment, education and environment in the current fiscal:With an aim to empower the youth and pave the path for a better future of the prison inmates, SPN celebrated the fifth anniversary of its music channel, Sony MIX, by launching ‘The Dhun Project’ in partnership with India Vision Foundation. This facilitated the opening of music training centers across five large prisons in India (Gurugram, Kasna, Dasna, Rotak and Ambala). This initiative enabled over 500 prisoners to discover their talent and hone their music skills. Falling under the ‘empowerment’ pillar of SPNI’s CSR programme, the network stressed on using the powerful medium of music for rehabilitation of inmates, preparing them for a successful reintegration into society.To sustain the momentum of its CSR agenda based on sports, SPN partnered with Slum Soccer and sponsored the National Inclusion Cup (NIC). Through SPN’s constant support, the slum soccer teams were given top-notch training while the tournament garnered accolades reaching out to over 500 athletes. SPN also associated with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra to empower this differently-abled section of the society. This association helped in catalyzing the cricketing prospects of 1000 young participants. SPN has supported 45 Para Champions and 117 athletes in their training and nutritional needs through its partnerships with Lakshya Institute and Go-Sports Foundation.Under its ‘environment’ pillar, SPN partnered with The Naandi Foundation to address the rising concern of potable drinking water by providing cost-efficient water purification services to the villagers. Through this alliance, Sony Pictures Networks India is setting up 30 community water centers across the state of Maharashtra in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur, Solapur and Sangli. This project will strive to ensure each community water center is built using established and proven technologies, which are best suited to local water treatment in each of its geography of operations. The network has also initiated water conservation projects in various schools across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra in partnership with Lead India and Connected Technologies, using children’s favourite toons from its kid’s channel Sony YAY!Source: Businesswire