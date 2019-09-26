Sony Pictures Networks India Retains Its Laurel of ‘India’s Best Companies for Women’ for the Third Time in a Row

by businesswireindia.com

For the third consecutive time, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), India’s leading entertainment and sports broadcast network, has been recognized as one of the top 100 companies for women in India in a study by Avtar titled ‘2019-Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India’. SPN is the only media and entertainment company to win this laurel.

This is a one-of-its-kind study to identify, share, showcase and celebrate best practices from India’s best employers to increase women workforce participation. The 2019 edition had 357 participating companies from across industries, with the essence of discerning organizations in making their workplace women inclusive and bridging the gap of gender disparities. The evaluation is based on the company’s policies for women’s career advancement, benefits and work life programs, women recruitment and retention, company culture and management accountability.

SPN has always aimed at creating an environment that is conducive to strike the right balance between personal and professional life for all its employees, with a specific focus on gender diversity. Supporting this vision, SPN’s policies include flexible working hours, forward-looking parental support for women like preferential parking for expecting mothers, mother’s room in the premises, to

daycare support across all India offices for unhindered career development. With an aim of overcoming Imposter Syndrome, the network introduced innovative initiatives like ‘Live Your Dream’ where they encourage women to realise their personal aspirations by providing financial sponsorship. SPN also prioritizes women’s safety reinstating its stringent anti-sexual harassment policy via regular awareness campaigns.

“Being recognized as the best place for women to work in India, reinforces our efforts towards promoting an inclusive culture and encourages us to contribute towards balancing the equation. SPN as an organisation believes in providing equal growth opportunities and empowers women to excel at fulfilling their multifaceted roles and responsibilities.”

enhanced maternity benefit (for birth, adoption and surrogacy) and free