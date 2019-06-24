SpeeDx announce a collaborative agreement with GSK to supply tests and technology

by businesswireindia.com

SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, has signed a collaborative agreement with GSK, to provide a combination of existing tests and custom test development to support certain GSK antibiotic clinical trials and new product development.

“We welcome this extension of the utility and application of our tests and technology,” said Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “SpeeDx has a demonstrated commitment to improve patient care, and our tests currently used in clinical practice are supporting Resistance Guided Therapy, positively impacting cure rates and helping to minimise the spread of antimicrobial resistant infections.”

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in Austin and London, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information about SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

