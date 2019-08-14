Sprite’s #Evolution Campaign Accentuates Its Unchanged Refreshment Since 1961

by businesswireindia.com

Agency: Ogilvy Delhi

Account Management: Amarinder Butalia (Managing Partner), Subhash Kumar (CSD), Sheena Rustagi (Account Supervisor)

Creative Team: Shailendra Mahajan (Group CD), Neha Bhatia (ACD)

Production House: Corcoise Films

Post Production House: Corcoise Films

Director: Prasoon Pandey

DOP: Tanay Satam

Music: Dhruv Ghanekar

Evolution of technology has transformed the world. Cars are now ‘Self-driven’. Video games have become a ‘Science’. And appliances have become ‘Smart’.#Evolution is the new campaign of Sprite, the refreshing, lemon-and-lime sparkling beverage from Coca-Cola India. This campaign takes a light-hearted look at how technology has evolved solutions for everything, but when it comes to thirst, Sprite’s unchanged refreshment is the only solution. The young Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar is seen in the Hindi campaign, while the Telugu campaign features Nani and the Tamil campaign stars Anirudh Ravichander.Commenting on the new campaign,, said, “Sprite has always been known for being clearly the best refresher, and consumers have come to love the same clarity in our communication. With the launch of #Evolution campaign, we are excited to bring to our audience, yet another take on retaining clarity in the face of overhyped trends. This tongue-in-cheek campaign reminds us that while advancing technology may bring ‘better’ solutions for many of life’s problems, when it comes to some basic problems e.g. looking for the ‘best idea for refreshment’, the solution remains unchanged- A chilled Sprite.”The film opens with a humorous narrative that ever since Sprite came into existence in 1961, the world has evolved and so has technology. But some things still haven’t changed: thirst and Sprite’s refreshment. For instance, the ‘Grandpa’ may not know how to open a high-tech refrigerator, but even he does know what happens when one pops open the Sprite bottle kept inside. The film ends with a simple message, ‘Sprite. Born to Refresh.’, reiterating Sprite as the ultimate refresher.Commenting on the idea behind the campaign,, “In a world where every brand wants to ride the cultural wave, Sprite, in its own inimitable style, offers a refreshing counter narrative. Technology has literally found a fix for everything imaginable out there, but when it comes to something as basic as refreshment, nothing can beat Sprite.”The campaign will be supported by a robust integrated marketing campaign, including TV commercials in seven languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada and Oriya.Source: Businesswire