Srinivasan Services Trust Honoured with the Prestigious CSR Times Award 2019

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company Limited and Sundaram-Clayton Limited is honoured to win the CSR Times Award for Best NGO in ‘Rural Development & Infrastructure.’

Mr. Swaran Singh receiving award

The award was conferred at the National CSR Summit held in New Delhi on September 18, 2019 and received by the Chairman of SST, Mr. Swaran Singh, IAS (Retd.). The CSR Times Award focuses on honouring and celebrating the innovation and significant contributions that corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices make to the economy and society.

The CSR Times Award encourages corporate, corporate foundations, NGOs, government and public sector undertakings, individuals or a group of individuals to deliver high-impact CSR projects and adopt a multi-stakeholder approach for achieving excellence in project outcomes.

SST, which is active in more than 2,500 villages in India and has a footprint in nearly 5,000 villages helps bring about social and economic change in communities by encouraging the underserved to become self-reliant. It started its work in India’s villages 24 years ago, with a single village.

SST is a catalyst and change agent which acts as a link between communities and various government departments, banks and other voluntary sector providers. Typically, these agencies do have existing programs to help the underserved, but grapple with last mile delivery. SST helps them overcome that, and teaches communities to access the programs meant for them.

SST’s model of identifying the problems that communities face and helping them arrive at local solutions using available resources, has transformed attitudes. It is not a model based on charitable donations or grants. Instead, it focuses on individual and community development.

This transformation and greater self-belief has enabled communities to prosper and live better. SST works in key areas of rural development such as economic development, women empowerment, quality education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and social development that creates community leaders and stronger communities.

About Srinivasan Services Trust (SST)

SST works in over 5000 villages in five states in India, namely, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Through its continuous endeavour, SST supports and creates self-sustaining, independent and prosperous rural communities, through strategic adoption of management concepts and techniques which ensure enduring results. Being a not-for-profit agency, SST works with more than 280 field staff who lives works in villages and are devoted to development in rural areas. They also partner with local, central government agencies and other institution to find solutions to the problems faced by the communities they work with. SST thrives to bring positive transformational changes by introducing systematic changes to different aspects of the society that have resulted to in equitable distribution of wealth creation, reduced income gaps and social development.

