St. Luke’s Medical Center Selects Allscripts Sunrise™

by businesswireindia.com

St. Luke’s Medical Center, located in the Philippines, has selected Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) Sunrise™ Acute Care as its electronic health record (EHR) to achieve the goal of standardization across its facilities via a single, integrated EHR. St. Luke’s Medical Center further represents the company’s growing momentum in territories outside of the United States.

St. Luke’s Medical Center is recognized as the leading and most respected healthcare institution in the Philippines, having a total of 1,146 rooms with its Quezon City and Global City sites. A testament to St. Luke's world-class quality medical service is its accreditation with prestigious international organizations. One of which is the Joint Commission International– the recognized leader in international healthcare accreditation. It is the most reliable accrediting body in the medical field that evaluates institutions outside the United States, based on stringent evidence-based global standards. St. Luke’s Quezon City became the first JCI-accredited hospital in the Philippines in 2003. In 2016, it also became the first JCI-accredited academic medical center in the country. St. Luke’s Global City, on the other hand, was granted the JCI accreditation in 2012.

“Our goal in St. Luke’s is to continuously strive to improve the patient experience and the delivery of high-quality healthcare. We aim to maintain our gold standard of global healthcare. Implementing Allscripts Sunrise EHR will help us achieve this goal by providing a single patient record with standardized data," said President and CEO Dr. Arturo De La Peña. “In addition, we believe Allscripts Sunrise will help elevate the medical center to the HIMSS EMRAM digital maturity model, significantly improving the quality of care we provide.”

Used by healthcare organizations across the globe, Allscripts Sunrise is an integrated electronic health record that connects all aspects of care, including ambulatory, surgical, radiology and laboratory services. Built to enable efficient and safe care, Sunrise is a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver true personalized medicine. Sunrise supports all core care venues across the enterprise by delivering a single patient record, and features patient-centric capabilities that increase access and convenience for the consumer.

"St. Luke’s is fully committed to delivering the highest quality health care in the Philippines, and we are eager to help improve the experience for the hospital, clinicians and patients with a single patient record and streamlined workflows,” said Rohan Ward, Allscripts General Manager, Asia.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005300/en/

Source: Businesswire