ST Telemedia GDC India Wins ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan India ICT Awards

(STT GDC India), a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), was named India’s ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at the 17edition of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards , held in New Delhi.Extending hearty congratulations to STT GDC India on winning the award,, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice Frost & Sullivan , said, “Global and domestic competition, rising real estate and power costs and shrinking IT budgets are causing today’s enterprises to look for alternatives to building their infrastructures, without increasing risk or sacrificing security. ST Telemedia GDC India leverages its heritage and extensive skills in the colocation data centre space to help enterprises develop road maps and blueprints that align their data centre architecture with business objectives. A key element to this is STT GDC India’s commitment to providing its customers with best-in-class data centre infrastructure, designed for maximum efficiency and security. This commitment enables its customers to meet its IT objectives, while providing new and improved ways of linking, working, and extending their business reach.”, CEO, STT GDC India said, “It’s an honor to be recognized as ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ by Frost & Sullivan. This award acknowledges our positive contribution and how we are fostering innovation while being committed to our customers. We are overwhelmed and privileged to be recognized as the company that provides best-in-class data centres and sets the benchmark for India’s data centre industry.”STT GDC India has continued to help enterprises succeed in their digital transformation journey by providing facilities to help customers generate growth, cost efficiency, and business agility. With a portfolio of 15 data centres strategically located across 8 cities in India, the company provides facilities that are fully equipped to support the strong demand from global and local organizations seeking high quality, digital infrastructure. STT GDC India’s colocation services provide enterprises access to high-density data centres that support high-performance computing, interconnection to public clouds, and a platform to collaborate with their digital supply chain. STT GDC India’s colocation data centres provide 100% uptime, career neutrality, high network density, and state-of-the-art security solutions. The company’s commitment towards driving energy efficiency through green initiatives, such as the installation of green captive power generation systems and large scale deployments of Li-ion batteries for the UPS systems at its data centres is noteworthy.STT GDC India has enhanced its digital focus by implementing the SCM dashboard, the document management system and various tools and policies that monitor its network and access, vastly enhancing its business productivity. The company has been outpacing industry growth and in the next 3 years, has projects underway across the country which will offer more than 200 MW of IT power. STT GDC India is a data centre partner that can commit business availability and a future-proof IT architecture that frees enterprises to concentrate on their core business.Source: Businesswire