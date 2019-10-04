Startup Weekend Noida Powered by Google for Startup was a Success

CAONWEB a Global Tax & Compliance Service platform has successfully hosted the Techstars Startup Weekend Noida, powered by google for startups where participants are provided a platform to build prototypes of their ideas, meet mentor / investors and launch a startup in 54 hours.

CAONWEB – Startup Weekend

According to a statement, the event that took place at myHQ Coregano Sector 8 Noida from 27th to 29th September 2019 was well attended by budding innovators and saw a staggeringly high turnout of 67 participants, including international participants. Participants were from various backgrounds including technology, management, sustainability, young working professionals and entrepreneurs. Participants had an opportunity to attend workshop on several topics such as Product validation, How to pitch, Business model development.



CAONWEB – Startup Weekend

From 67 participants 35 odd ideas were pitched and around 13 ideas were then voted as the best pitches. A team was formed around each idea with the person pitching the idea as their team leader, these teams struggle, hustle and work for a marathon 54 hours to finally pitch their startups to the judges on Sunday evening.

The winning idea was ILUZIO VR focused on creating a learning platform through virtual reality which is beyond imagination. The team consisted of Rishab Garg, an IIM Bangalore alumni and Vaibhav Lakhmani, Ravikant Gupta from AK Garg Engineering College.



“Techstars Startup Weekend provides a great opportunity for young people in any region to develop their entrepreneurial skills, learn the basics of developing ideas that may be transformed into business models. Participants get real life experience of challenges that they will face on road to startups," said Founder of CAONWEB Sanket Agarwal in a statement.

CAONWEB wishes to host such insightful events at its coworking space myHQ Coregano in future.