Strategy Execution Announces STRADEX 2.0 – an Interactive Conference on Innovation and Transformation

by businesswireindia.com

TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, India, has announced the second edition of its one-of-a-kind interactive conference

STRADEX 2.0

on Innovation and Transformation in a VUCA world. The VUCA world poses a four-way threat owing to its nature of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. In the VUCA business world, change is the only constant.

Based on the success of the first edition of STRADEX, the second of the series will address even more real-life case studies, shared by industry leaders who have experienced and transformed, elevated and succeeded. The four speakers include Mr. Praveen Juyal, Head Innovation and Design Thinking, Societe General, Mr. Raghavendra Kumar, Head, Business Transformation, HSBC, Ms. Renu Khanna, Ex-Head Global Leadership, Tech Mahindra, and Captain Shantanu Chakravorty (Retd.).

Summarising the conference’s focus on a pragmatic approach to deal with VUCA situations, Mr. Pankaj Kejriwal, Country Manager India & SAARC, Strategy Execution said, “The results of our latest survey and research,

Emerging Trends in Project-Based Work

, is startling. Over 86 % of participants struggle to streamline work streams and resources. In a VUCA world, digitisation is adding its own complexities. This

conference

will help senior leaders to share best practices even as they learn from the eminent panel of speakers.”

Living by its commitment to provide a world-class learning experience, Strategy Execution has

partnered with Duke Corporate Education

, a world-class provider of global leadership solutions, ranked in the top 3 by the Financial Times in Custom Executive Education for 19 consecutive years. The

developed in partnership with Duke Corporate Education, is designed to extend the mindset, tool set, and skill set of project leaders, enabling them to thrive in increasingly unpredictable work environments.

“Our goal is to be a partner of choice for transformative learning experiences. STRADEX series is designed to educate, learn and succeed in a VUCA world,” said Mr. Raed S. Haddad, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Strategy Execution.

Strategy Execution courses, which span across a broad range of areas including project