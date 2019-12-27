Studypad Announces Key Hirings Amidst Global Expansion Plans

by businesswireindia.com

Today Studypad, the popular game-based learning company with over 30 million users globally, announced that they have brought. Other than the founding members, Ashish is the first to hold a VP role."We are confident that Ashish’s proven track record and extensive experience will propel Studypad’s trajectory upward," said. Ashish’s rich and varied experience of over a decade at companies such as Wynk Ltd (Airtel), MakeMyTrip and HCL makes his understanding of usage pattern analysis and his ability to gauge the market needs and lead product teams truly invaluable, Arpit added.This year Studypad's flagship product, Splash Math's user base has exploded globally. Splash Math is loved by more than 30 million kids across 150+ countries. Over 440,000 teachers use it in about 77,000 schools across the United States alone. This has led to Studypad being recognized as one of the top 50 Emerging, Innovative Companies at NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards this year.With plans to expand to new geographies and additional subjects in 2020, Studypad is rapidly adding strategic hires to its 220+ strong Gurugram team. Ashish's appointment is the latest in a string of key hirings. Earlier this year, Studypad hiredas Director of Human Resources. Niharika, a gold medallist from XLRI, brings in experience from power brands such as Myntra, PwC and Nestle. Studypad has also roped in, CEO and co-founder of IndiaRush.com, to work on expanding its existing product portfolio.As Studypad continues to grow, it'll be recruiting talent across teams and levels in the coming year.Source: Businesswire