  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
  • Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
  • J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
  • Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
  • Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
  • Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

STULZ Launches Intelligent Air Handling Units (i-AHUs) With Air Purification for Hospitals, in India

by businesswireindia.com

October 8, 2018

Business Wire India
Germany based STULZ group, the market leaders in mission critical cooling solutions today launched their next gen, fully digitized, “intelligent” Air Handling Units (i-AHUs) with integrated air purification for hospitals, in India.
 
These advanced air handlers for hospitals offer inbuilt air purification systems comprising of particulate and gas phase filtration to meet the high Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) standards required in hospitals, by facilitating clean air free of outdoor contamination. i-AHUs, with their BMS ready programmable advanced controllers monitoring CO2 levels and treated fresh air (TFA) units that ensure clean treated fresh air with required filters, are ideal for areas like operation theatres, laboratories, ICUs, common wards, CCUs etc., where there is a greater infusion of fresh air required. i-AHUs are ideal for achieving the highest levels of IAQ integrated with close tolerance of temperature and humidity relevant for Diagnostic and Lab applications.
 
i-AHUs are built on latest technology with EC Fans, electrical starter panel, BMS ready microprocessor controller, instrumentation, inbuilt control valves etc. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Suresh Balakrishnan, Joint Managing Director, STULZ CHSPL India said, “The i-AHU technology features are uniquely built around high energy efficiency, IAQ standards, space savings, low noise levels, precise control and instrumentation so as to deliver a complete air handling system. They are designed for 24 hour operations to meet the application requirements of hospitals. i-AHUs offer the best returns on investment being 60 percent more energy efficient and 30 percent more space efficient than standard assembled AHUs, with the lowest noise levels.”
 
STULZ i-AHUs are in compliance with the Global Environment and Fire Safety standards. They are backed by the country’s largest pan India company owned service network with factory trained technicians covering 150 locations across states.
 
STULZ is showcasing the i-AHU range for hospitals at the Hospital Planning and Infrastructure (H.P.I) Annual Convention from 11 to 13 October, 2018 in Mumbai, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.
 
www.stulz.in
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿