STULZ Launches Intelligent Air Handling Units (i-AHUs) With Air Purification for Hospitals, in India

Germany based STULZ
group, the market leaders in mission critical cooling solutions today launched their next gen, fully digitized, “intelligent” Air Handling Units
(i-AHUs) with integrated air purification for hospitals, in India.
These advanced air handlers for hospitals offer inbuilt air purification systems comprising of particulate and gas phase filtration to meet the high Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) standards required in hospitals, by facilitating clean air free of outdoor contamination. i-AHUs, with their BMS ready programmable advanced controllers monitoring CO2
levels and treated fresh air (TFA) units that ensure clean treated fresh air with required filters, are ideal for areas like operation theatres, laboratories, ICUs, common wards, CCUs etc., where there is a greater infusion of fresh air required. i-AHUs
are ideal for achieving the highest levels of IAQ integrated with close tolerance of temperature and humidity relevant for Diagnostic and Lab applications.
i-AHUs
are built on latest technology with EC Fans, electrical starter panel, BMS ready microprocessor controller, instrumentation, inbuilt control valves etc. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Suresh Balakrishnan, Joint Managing Director, STULZ CHSPL India said, “The i-AHU technology features are uniquely built around high energy efficiency, IAQ standards, space savings, low noise levels, precise control and instrumentation so as to deliver a complete air handling system. They are designed for 24 hour operations to meet the application requirements of hospitals. i-AHUs offer the best returns on investment being 60 percent more energy efficient and 30 percent more space efficient than standard assembled AHUs, with the lowest noise levels.”
STULZ i-AHUs are in compliance with the Global Environment and Fire Safety standards. They are backed by the country’s largest pan India company owned service network with factory trained technicians covering 150 locations across states.
STULZ is showcasing the i-AHU
range for hospitals at the Hospital Planning and Infrastructure (H.P.I) Annual Convention from 11 to 13 October, 2018 in Mumbai, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.
www.stulz.in
