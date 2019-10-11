Subway® Adds Four New Flavours to Loaded Signature Wraps as Seasonal Offer

Subway® India has added four new desi flavours namely Mutton Keema, Chicken Seekh Masala, Soya Keema and Paneer Bhurji Masala to its Loaded Signature Wraps category for a limited period.

Subway® – Desi Flavours

“Popularity of Indian flavours is increasing day by day amongst millennials all over the world. In line with that thought, we have expanded our India menu with four new locally – relevant flavours,” said Ms. Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, Subway® South Asia.

Guests at Subway® will also have an option to savour the new flavours in the form of Submarine Sandwiches (subs) and Salads by paying the applicable conversion price. The new flavours would be available till January 07, 2020 at all Subway® restaurants in India as well as on food delivery platforms.

Subway® India menu has an eclectic mix of local and international flavours. The existing menu includes flavours like Chicken Tandoori, Chicken Tikka, Chatpata Chana, Paneer Tikka, Veggie Delite and Tuna amongst others.

#GetDesified With New Desi Flavours| Subway India

In order to promote the new flavours, Subway® India has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign with in-store collaterals, television commercials, print advertisements, radio spots, mobile ads, billboards and social media platforms. A TVC #GetDesified has been created to connect with the audience in an entertaining way. The TVC is aired on YouTube (www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1pxj2QXYtA) and social media channels to create more enthusiasm among the audience. #GetDesified is a fun invitation to food lovers to indulge in Subway’s mouth-watering new desi flavours. Laced with wit and humour, the TVC highlights the comic camaraderie between a foreign girl and an Indian boy.

The TVC has been produced by Happy Making Films and the creative agency is Dentsu Creative Impact.

Subway® began its operations in India in 2001 and currently operates a chain of more than 660 restaurants across 70 Indian cities. The brand leads the way in the quick service restaurant industry in terms of its product line-up which is traditionally deemed fresh and more nutritious.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway® restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavour combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway® brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway® restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway® experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway® IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC.