SUEZ to Handle Water Distribution Service in Mangalore

A global leader in water management and environmental services, ‘SUEZ’ has won the contract for worth €72 million for 24/7 water supply to the entire city of Mangalore. The contract is for an extension, rehabilitation and operation of the drinking water distribution system for the 550,000 inhabitants of the city in the period of 11-years.

The project includes an area of 132 km, including 96,300 connections and a 2,148 km water distribution network. The works, which will last three years, cover the design and laying of 1,388-km of the drinking water network and the design and construction of a filter house, clear water sump and pumping stations. This work phase will be followed by eight years of operation and maintenance of the entire drinking water distribution system. SUEZ will also be responsible for improving the network’s performance, water quality and customer service through the creation of a 24/7 call center and customer agencies to provide a personal service and efficient resolution of requests and complaints.

Ana Giros Calpe, SEVP, SUEZ Group-International

“With a presence of more than 30 years in India, initially in the water treatment infrastructure market, SUEZ has successfully diversified its activities into the water services market with the first contract in 2012 for the improvement of drinking water distribution and services for Malviya Nagar district, New Delhi. Since then, in this field, SUEZ has had solid references in this market, where we now bring our expertise to major cities such as Kolkata, Davanagere, Coimbatore, Udupi and Puttur. Now, we are proud to partner with Mangalore City Corporation initiating this project to improve drinking water services that will benefit its rapidly growing population in the long term,” said Ana Giros Calpe, SEVP, SUEZ Group-International.

SUEZ has its presence in all over India like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Coimbatore, Davanagere, Kozhikode, Lucknow, etc. It has designed, built, and operates 635 MLD plant at Sonia Vihar catering to the needs of 3.5 million people of Delhi. In Mumbai, it has designed and built three drinking water treatment plants with a cumulative capacity of 3355 MLD at Bhandup and Panjrapur.

In Bangalore, SUEZ has designed, built and operate a cumulative of 1,550 MLD Water Treatment facility for Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB). In Delhi, it has designed, built and operates a total of 5 sewage treatment installations with a combined capacity of 400 MLD. And in Lucknow, SUEZ has won a contract to manage the entire sewer network and wastewater treatment for 36 lakh inhabitants. It is the first time in India that a single service provider will manage the entire sewer infrastructure in a city.

The new contract won by SUEZ in Mangalore is a part of water and waste management of the city. The objective of the project is to supply 24/7 water and upgrade the entire distribution system to cater to demand as per the needs of the year 2036. Asian Development Bank-financed the water supply project.