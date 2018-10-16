Sumitomo SHI FW Wins Contract for Biomass CFB Boiler Island in South Korea

by businesswireindia.com

Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) announces today that it has been awarded a contract by SK Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. for design and supply of SMG Energy’s SMG Biomass Power Plant to be located in Gunsan City in the Republic of Korea. Commercial operation of the new plant is scheduled for December 2020.

SFW will design and supply the 100 MWe CFB steam generator and auxiliary equipment for the boiler island. The CFB steam generator will be designed to burn 100% wood pellets, while meeting applicable environmental regulatory requirements. SFW has supplied over 30 CFB steam generators to South Korea and this is the fourth firing biomass as its primary fuel.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, Sumitomo SHI FW, said:

“Both higher efficiency and the use of biomass in power generation can contribute significantly to reducing emissions of carbon dioxide.SFW’s CFB technology is a perfect solution to meet these market requirements.We are pleased to again be chosen to play a part in helping South Korea meet its energy needs with a renewable energy biomass fired CFB steam generator.”

Sumitomo SHI FW (www.shi-fw.com) is a world leader in combustion and steam generation technology. The company has sold over 500 CFB steam generating units around the world, bringing high-value technology solutions to utilities, independent power generators and industrial clients. Our leadership position in CFB combustion has resulted from our commitment to deliver superior designs providing high efficiency, fuel flexibility and low emissions. Our power solutions expand beyond fluidized bed technologies, covering a full range of environmental products, waste heat boilers and a spectrum of aftermarket services.

