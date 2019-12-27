Sunny Leone Joins VMate for New Year Celebrations

Finally, the identity of Sunny Leone's Mr. V is disclosed and it is none other than VMate, the trending short video platform. The platform has collaborated with Sunny Leone for its New Year Campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall. The reward for the top winner would-be one-time ticket to fame and an opportunity to go on a dinner date with Sunny Leone.

Sunny Happy New Year Campaign

Recently, Sunny had updated her Instagram profile highlighting that she will be celebrating New Year with Mr. V. Later, her fans went berserk on this update and started asking who Mr. V is and some fans claimed to be one. Many people claimed that Mr. V could be Virat Kohli, the Captain of Indian cricket team, or Vidyut Jammwal, a renowned actor and the name of famous TV actor Vivian also came up. But now the wait is over! Sunny's Mr. V is VMate and all the users have an opportunity to celebrate new year with her.

As a part of VMate’s New Year Campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall, VMate has launched an exclusive video sticker with Sunny Leone to make New Year special for its users. The interactive video sticker is similar to video calling feature in smartphones. Therefore, when the creator opens the video sticker it will appear that Sunny Leone is video calling the user, as the call in video sticker proceeds, Sunny will be seen sharing her feelings just like user's close friend. The users can then ask Sunny to join him/her for New Year celebrations to cheer her up. The complete video call journey provided with interactive video sticker is not only innovative but highly realistic and personalized. To participate in the campaign, users can download VMate from Google Play for free and join the exciting campaign to conclude 2019 on a happy note.

Sunny Leone has become extremely popular face of Bollywood, and she has been associated with various projects back and forth. As of now, her fans are enjoying watching her in the latest web series Ragini MMS returns season 2 and also on Splitsvilla Season 12 with her co-host Rannvijay Singh. She has also been part of many Bollywood flicks such as Tera Intezaar, Leela Ek Pehli, Shootout At Wadala and many more.

Ms. Nisha Pokhriyal, Associate Director, VMate said, "VMate's constant endeavour is to bring exciting campaigns for its users and make their special occasions more special. We are happy to collaborate with Sunny Leone for our New Year campaign. She has a large fan base in India and VMate is giving her fans an opportunity of a lifetime to talk to her as her close friend and also stand a chance to win a dinner date with her. The video sticker introduced for this campaign is a highly customized one with vividness beyond one's imagination."

VMate has become a rage among the youth of India across the country for introducing exciting social media campaigns which also allow them to win bumper prizes such as a car, a scooty, latest smartphones, and more. Recently, VMate had concluded its #VMateFilmistan campaign with more than 7.8 lakh people winning prizes worth Rs. 2.65 crores. In the past also, VMate gained popularity for introducing unique campaigns such as its association with Nach Baliye Season 9, Diwali Campaign and more. Many VMate creators, who are common people, are earning money via VMate videos and transforming their lives by achieving their dreams.

