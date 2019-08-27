Surge-free Tora Cabs Took on the Streets of Hyderabad with a Record 11000 Plus Drivers

Passengers excited about the “ Zero Surge ” Cab hailing app

Tora Cabs comes with an integrated safety feature integrated with the Hyderabad Police Hawkeye

Tora to bring about change in public transport with its unique model of ‘No surge’ ‘No Commission’

Surge-free Toracabs Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. (TTSPL) has hit the streets of Hyderabad with a record 11,000 drivers. Passengers have shown excitement and booking have been streaming in.

Drivers excited about Tora

The unique ‘No Surge’ technology platform for cab hiring Tora Cabs is now available to all users in Hyderabad 24×7.

Santhi Mande, Managing Director, Tora Cabs Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. (TTSPL) said, “Today we have over 11,000 plus cab partners who are ready to embark on this journey with Tora Cabs which stands for convenience for drivers and passengers. Tora was born with a vision to bring about a change in the cab hailing industry.” She further added, “With Tora Cabs the passengers will always have cab availability and the ‘wait time’ is considerably reduced. Innovation and fair play are the cornerstones of the brand.”

Tora Cabs is about technology that will benefit large number of people and it is a socially conscious business, therefore the promise of “No Surge” for the Customers. Tora cabs, a joint venture with a Korean strategic partner has been started to bring about sustainability and convenience in public transport.

Kavita Bhaskaran Ravi, Director, Marketing & Public Policy, Toracabs Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. (TTSPL) added, “Surge-free Tora cabs also comes with a promise of safety for passengers as our app has a world class safety feature which is fully integrated with the Hyderabad Police Hawk Eye. Safety of our passengers and driver partners will always be our primary priority.” She added, “We are confident that we will revolutionise the app-based ride hailing sector in the country because our business model is about social sustainability where a passenger doesn’t have to pay a surge and a driver using the app need not pay any commission from the fare they collect; they would just need to pay a minimal daily subscription charge.”

Tora is focussed on a sustainable model based on taking zero commission from drivers. Drivers will only be charged pay per use fees starting with a nominal Rs. 199 per day, 199 x 6 for 7 days, and 199 x 25 for a month. This gives the driver the option of paying for only the days he uses. The ‘No commission’ model warrants better earnings.

Since it started its public operations in Hyderabad on June 12, 2019 Tora has already 11,000 plus drivers on board and still counting. Started by tech entrepreneurs the company has a strong technology foundation and the best in class IT infrastructure.

Tora Cabs Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. (TTSPL)

