Swedish Company SPOWDI Launches Smart Farming for the First Time in India

by businesswireindia.com

Swedish CompanySPOWDI (Solar Powered Water distribution) together with EMMVEE inaugurated ‘Spowdi Smart Farming’, an innovative and sustainable solution to bring forth the futuristic and best in class smart farm that supports small farmers community and saves water. The event saw, Shri. Rajendra Kumar Kataria, IAS, Secretary to Government, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture Department inaugurate the farm in Bangalore on 9December 2019.During the event, Jain Irrigation and SPOWDI smart farming signed an MoU for an innovative and sustainable solution to save water. This is in line with India’s, Make in India policy and step up to strengthen the bond between Sweden and India in the renewable energy sector.Speaking on the occasion,said, “India is a growing nation and has a vast contribution to the renewable energy sector with as much as 107.22 Billion units in 2019. This initiative has enabled us to set a benchmark for sustainable measures and contribute for a future-proofed green planet. As we ink this MoU, we want to encourage farmers to adopt this technique, especially in India where 500 million people rely on agriculture for their livelihood.”Adding to this,said, “We at Jain irrigation support SPOWDI Smart Farming as it is in line with our mission “To Leave the Planet better than we found it”. JISL ensures “More Crop per Drop’ and creates shared values, nurtures the environment and contributes significantly to the water and food security of the World.”The SPOWDI smart farm was created in collaboration with SHL Medical, Jain Irrigation, Emmvee Solar systems, and Team Sweden to showcase how innovative and sustainable solutions can be beneficial for the small farmers community and to save water. The SPOWDI Smart Farms is open to anyone who wants to see an example of how we can secure future food production in a sustainable way. They are located globally across Bangalore India, Uppsala Sweden, Malaga Spain and soon also in New York, California & Florida USA.Source: Businesswire