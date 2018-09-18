  • Download mobile app

18 Sep 2018, Edition - 1162, Tuesday

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Wins Two Awards at the EAIE Conference in Geneva, Switzerland

by businesswireindia.com

September 18, 2018

Business Wire India

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) participated in the “Global India Education Forum” at the 30th European Association for International Education’s Annual Conference which took place from September 11-14, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland, to promote Internationalization of Indian Education.  Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has been awarded the “Exemplary Leader in Internationalization of Indian Education” and Symbiosis International (Deemed University) was adjudged as the “Most Promising University in West India”.

The award was conferred by Mr. Rupert Merrick, Director at BMI, UK, Russell Dover, Director, International Higher Education at the College Board, USA and Mr. Siddharth Jain, Chief Consultant at Discovery Education Media Private Limited, India.

EAIE is the acknowledged European center for expertise, networking and resources in the internationalization of higher education. It represents over 5000 plus individuals across 90 countries actively involved in the internationalization of their institution. The theme of this year’s conference was “Facing Outward”.

Global India Education Forum is one such initiative from India by Discovery Education Media to provide an international platform for discussions and encourage partnerships with International Institutions and recognize the efforts that are being made by Indian Institutions and respected leaders from India towards Internationalization of Indian Education. Source: Businesswire

