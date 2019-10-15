Takeda Agrees to Divest Select OTC and Non-core Assets to Acino for Over $200 Million USD

by businesswireindia.com

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest a portfolio of select over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical assets in a number of Near East, Middle East and Africa (NEMEA) countries within its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit to Acino for a total value in excess of $200 million USD. This is the third transaction in FY19 that furthers Takeda’s strategy to focus on business areas core to its long-term growth and facilitate rapid deleveraging following its acquisition of Shire.

“The divestment of non-core assets sold in NEMEA represents the continued execution of our strategy to optimize our portfolio, invest in the defined core business areas, and accelerate our progress toward reaching our target leverage ratio,” said Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer, Takeda.

While these products continue to play important roles in meeting patient needs, they are primarily outside of Takeda's chosen business areas – Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology and Neuroscience – core to its global long-term growth.

“Takeda remains committed to this region, as we continue our work in accelerating access to our life-changing portfolio of innovative products to meet the needs of patients. We will do this via our commercial activities and Takeda’s Access to Medicines program,” said Ricardo Marek, President, Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit, Takeda. "We are confident that Acino is best positioned to provide uninterrupted access and supply of the divested products to patients.”

Takeda intends to use the proceeds from this divestiture to reduce debt and continue to deleverage towards its target of 2.0x net debt/adjusted EBITDA over the next three to five years. Takeda is committed to rapid deleveraging driven by strong cash flow and divestiture proceeds, while also simplifying its portfolio.

Transaction Details

Takeda has agreed to sell a portfolio of approximately 30 select prescription pharmaceutical and OTC products sold in the NEMEA region to Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, the CIS Region, and Latin America. The following key countries are included in the agreement: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates, as well as other countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Acino will acquire the rights, title, and interest to the products in the portfolio exclusive to these countries. It is anticipated that primarily sales and marketing professionals supporting the portfolio will transition to Acino at closing of the transaction. The parties will also enter into a multi-year manufacturing and supply agreement, under which Takeda will continue to manufacture the products on behalf of Acino.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 FY19 (January – March 2020), subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including receipt of applicable antitrust approvals. Until then, these products will continue to be made available by Takeda.

Takeda is being advised by BofA Securities (financial advisor), White & Case (legal advisor), and Deloitte (financial consultant) in this transaction.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience, and Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

For more information, visithttps://www.takeda.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on Takeda’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; and the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s), any of which may cause Takeda’s actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takeda’s results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Future results, performance, achievements or financial position of Takeda could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Persons receiving this press release should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda’s future results.

