3 Salem jail inmates make suicide threat

Tension prevailed for nearly four hours at Salem Central Jail today after three inmates threatened to commit suicide after climbing a tree in protest against searches in their cell last night.

Prakash of Chennai, Stephenraj of Hosur and Senthil of Salem have been in jail on theft charges. Jail officials carried out a search in the cell on suspicion that they were in possession of ganja, though nothing was found.

Protesting against the search, the trio climbed a tree in front on the jail premises threatened to commit suicide by jumping, police said.

The Jail Superintendent rushed to the spot and told them that such searches would not be conducted. While one of them, Senthil, came down, the others were adamant. After three hours, officials finally succeeded in bringing them down.

The three are likely to be shifted to another jail, sources added.