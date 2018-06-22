After failing on development front, BJP is spreading fear to win polls: DMK

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Tamil Nadu ahs erupted in turmoil, this time over Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s statement that the state was turning into a naxal and maoist hub and the state government was ignoring the terror threat emanating from these elements that had infiltrated few areas over the past couple of years.

He stoked fresh controversy by raising the issue of maoist terror once again by asserting that the Jallikattu agitation had been spearheaded by them as also a spate of agitations and protests. In fact, at present several activists, villagers, film artists and lawyers have been picked up for fanning protests by villagers against national highway project running through their agricultural fields.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy reiterated the minister’s comments and said that he had been maintaining that Tamil Nadu was becoming a hub of naxal terror but the AIADMK led state government had been ignoring this threat completely. In fact, the opposition parties and several pro-Tamil parties were themselves guilty of siding with such elements, he alleged.

Strong rejoinder for this view came from the DMK leaders, who said that the BJP was raising such controversies as all its so-called development plank had failed and hence was taking recourse to spreading fear and on the basis of which it wants to fight elections. BJP spokesperson A Sarvanan slammed the union minister and said that he has been making such irresponsible statements without any basis.

“Let him offer proof of his allegations, Without backing any allegations with proof, it is a pity that the union minister was spreading falsehood,” Sarvanan said questioning if the 90 year old woman fighting to save her farm was a maoist or a terrorist? Lands belonging to several villagers were being snatched by the officials, he alleged, adding that several villagers were being held by police till the marking of their lands was completed. These marked lands would make way for a highway.

ALSO READ : All disqualified AIADMK MlAs are together: Dhinakaran aide

Incidentally, even the AIADMK officially snapped at the BJP and questioned union minister’s comments and dismissed them. “Does he have any proof or information and has he shared that with the state government,” questioned state fisheries minister D Jayakumar.

Pon Radhakrishnan maintained that “I have been talking about the issue for the last one and half years and the state government did not take any notice.”

Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that it is the duty of the TN government to investigate the matter thoroughly and come out with the truth and clear the allegations once and for all.

“The union minister does not appear to have offered any proof,” Elangovan said adding that “last time the BJP campaigned on the development plank but this time they want to fight elections by scaring the people with such talk.”