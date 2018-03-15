  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2018

Tamilnadu News

Dhinakran claims he is the rue inheritor of Amma legacy, launches own party

Covai Post Network

March 15, 2018

Chennai : After Rajinikanth appropriated the political legacy of MGR, rebel AIADMK leader and nephew of VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday claimed to be the true inheritor of Jayalalithaa’s mantle and launched his own political party, and was careful to add Amma in the name of the party.

The name of his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam was announced at a meeting at Melur in Madurai district at a huge rally, where he also unfurled his party flag. By skipping the Tamil Nadu budget and clashing his own event with the budget speech of finance minister and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and clashing it with his own event to launch party, Dhinakaran sent out a message to the people what he thinks of the government headed by EPS-OPS.

“I want to rid the party of these traitors and ensure that the party is rescued. I will also want to win back the two leaves symbol and fight to legitimise his claim of being Amma’s true successor. Incidentally the word Dravidian is missing from the name of TTV’s party.

Dhinakaran’s party launch comes closer after Kamal Haasan launched his own party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ , also at a rally in Madurai. On December 31, last year, Rajinikanth too announced decision to enter politics, but he is yet to launch his party.

Dhinakaran’s event came two days after the Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission to allot a symbol and a suitable name for the AIADMK faction that Dhinakaran leads.

The Election Commission had earlier opposed Dhinakaran’s plea for the two leaves symbol of AIADMK and it told the High Court that only a recognised political party can be allotted a symbol or name.

In December, Dhinakran had moved the court after the Election Commission had awarded the two leaves symbol to the AIADMK faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Dhinakran later told the Delhi High Court that he preferred the pressure cooker as a symbol, but even this is being opposed by the Tamil Nadu government

Dhinakaran had contested the bye-election in RK Nagar as an independent candidate and won the seat earlier held by Jayalalithaa till her death in 2016. The bye-poll was necessitated after former CM Jayalalithaa died in December 2016.

