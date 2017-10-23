Govt decision on Poes Garden in four weeks

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Government is to look into the request of J Deepa, niece of the late J Jayalalithaa, against converting the former Chief Minister’s residence Poes Garden into a memorial.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan in his reply to a Madras High Court notice on Deepa’s petition said the government would take a decision in four weeks.

Deepa claimed in her petition seeking to refrain the Government from interfering with her right over the properties that she and her brother J Deepak were the heirs to Jayalalithaa’s properties under the Hindu Succession Act. She said the government the decision to convert Jayalalithaa’s `Vedha Nilayam’ house in Chennai into a memorial was taken without consulting her.

She has said that her paternal grandmother Vedavalli alias Sandhya had bought properties in and around Chennai and died in 1971. Her children Jayakumar and Jayalalithaa lived at Poes residence.

With Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016, Deepa says that she and her brother became second class legal heirs to Jayalalithaa’s estate, which also has Veda Nilayam in the Poes Garden, Deepa further claimed.

Justice K Ravichandrabaabu accepted the advocate general’s request and asked the government to issue a proper order within four weeks.