Karunanidhi to be laid to rest at Marina Beach near Anna samadhi

Chennai : Madras High Court allows burial of Karunanidhi at Marina beach; the order a stunning blow to Edapaddi Palanisami government that refused permission to DMK to bury Kalaigner near Anna memorial.

In a significant victory for the DMK, its cadres and departed leader M Karunanidhi, the Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the burial of the Kalaignar at the Marina beach memorial of Annadurai.

The Tamil Nadu government had rejected DMK’s demand for burial spot at the memorial of former Chief Minister Annadurai, forcing the DMK to move the Madras High Court on Tuesday evening. The move by the government was roundly condemned by several politicians, cutting across party lines, and people from different walks of life.

The Madras High Court order was being described as a big victory of Dravidianism and of Karunanidhi family and party cadres. Now, Karunanidhi will be laid to rest with full state honours behind the Anna samadhi at Marina beach.

The Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh along with Justice SS Sundar delivered the order on a petition filed by DMK, which sought place at Marina to bury Karunanithi’s body.

The High Court order is a stunning blow to Chief Minster Edapaddi Palanisami and his government and their move to deny the last wishes of the dying iconic national leader from Tamil Nadu.

Justice Ramesh wanted to hear the case at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

But given the passions on the rise due to the government refusal of permission, the court was requested to hear the plea last night itself. Following which the Chief Justice asked them to file the case papers with Registrar (Judicial) & assemble in his residence at 11:45 p.m.

The matter was heard on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, when the order was passed.

The development comes after the Tamil Nadu government declined on Tuesday opposition DMK’s request for a burial site at Chennai’s Marina Beach after Kalaignar died at a private hospital after battling for life for 10 days. He was 94.

His death came at 6.10 p.m on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities.