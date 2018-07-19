Law and order has collapsed in Tamil Nadu: DMK working president MK Stalin

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The opposition DMK has decided to step up the ante against the government on the issue of corruption with a memorandum to the governor on the recent IT raids and the silence of the Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami on the same.

DMK working president said that his party has sought time from the governor for July 23 to submit a memorandum against the government and its poor governance. Law and order has deteriorated, Stalin said and alleged that there was all round degeneration in the state.

What is the most concerning is that there is a deafening silence from the Chief Minister to the spate of IT raids and what the income tax officials have detected and seized. Stalin also took serious objection to the chief minister’s remarks that there was no problems with the Salem highway and that the trouble was created only by people belonging to the DMK.

The truth is that law and order in Tamil Nadu has completely collapsed and the government has failed on all fronts, Stalin said adding that it was also allowing the centre to dictate on every front. A charge that the Chief Minister dismisses outright. Speaking to media person in Mettur, Palaniswami said that in the overall interest of the state, his government had maintained friendly relations with the centre.

It is the DMK that is obstructing development work as it has mobilised and mounted campaign against the highway project with falsehood only to malign the government, the CM said.