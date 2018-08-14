  • Download mobile app

14 Aug 2018

  • Mega online heist by hackers in Pune, cyber attack on cosmos bank in Pune, hackers siphon off Rs 94 cr from bank
  • Madras HC orders CBI inquiry into police firing during the protests to close down Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin
  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of being ‘anti-Bengalis’
  • Hafiz Saeed reaches out to PM-designate Imran Khan, says time has come to establish a model Islamic state
  • DMK succession row: Working President MK Stalin arrives for the key meeting today
Madras High Court orders CBI probe into Sterlite police firing deaths

Covai Post Network

August 14, 2018

Chennai : The Madras High Court has ordered CBI inquiry into police firing during the protests to close down Sterlite copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi, that killed 13 people.

Passing orders fo a CBI probe, Justice CT.Selvam and Basheer Ahamed also quashed the detention orders passed against six individuals under the National Security Act.

The six persons were detained under the National Security Act for alleged involvement in violence during the anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin.

The state government had issued closure orders against the copper smelter plant after police firing killed 13 people on May 22.

The company then moved the National Green Tribunal to challenge the govt order closing the plant permanently.

NGT has allowed Sterlite to access administrative block, against which Tamil Nadu has moved to Apex Court on Monday

