Montra Electric Super Auto has arrived in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Trichy

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Montra Electric Super Auto, the electric three wheeler from the heritage of Murugappa Group, has hit the markets of Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is available for Test Rides. With its attractive distinct design than any other auto, industry highest certified range of 197km (typical range of 160 km) on a single charge and a powerful motor, Super Auto has already created a buzz in the industry.

Customers can directly visit the dealership in Madurai at SATHYA JYOTHIS MOTORS PVT LTD, or book test ride on company website (https://www.montraelectric.com/test-drive/).

Customers can directly visit the dealership in Thanjavur at AUTONXT, or book test ride on company website (https://www.montraelectric.com/test-drive/).

Customers can directly visit the dealership in Tiruchirappalli at RAMSUN ON WHEELS, or book test ride on company website (https://www.montraelectric.com/test-drive/).

Customers can directly visit the dealership in Tirunelveli at RR GREEN LIFE MOTORS, or book test ride on company website (https://www.montraelectric.com/test-drive/).

Mr. KK Paul, MD said, “We are excited to bring the product in Madurai and to be a part of the cities journey of clean mobility. Super Auto is packed with innovation and several industry-first features that we are sure will redefine the market. With the savings in fuel and maintenance, the customers can now get a higher return on their investment. Our company is known for quality in whatever we bring to market and same applies to Super Auto. We will ensure industry best service and availability of spares so that customers really enjoy owning a Super Auto. Tamil Nadu is a crucial market for us and the state has been actively promoting electric mobility and creating a robust infrastructure for the same”

Montra Electric Super Auto comes with industry best peak torque of 60 Nm and a top speed of 55kmph. It is equipped with multi drive modes for better economy along with Park Assist Mode for better maneuverability. This is complemented with premium comfortable dual tone seating, unbeatable spaciousness and boot space for luggage. It comes loaded with telematics and mobile app for drivers to have track of their vehicle statistics and more. In addition to 3 years / 1 Lac km warranty, company offers 24×7 roadside assistance, 2 year extended warranty option & 3 year AMC option.

The product has a starting price of ₹3.02 lakh (ex-showroom post-subsidy) for base variant which goes up till ₹3.45 lakh for higher range variant with larger battery. The company has tied up with a number of banks to make financing easier and affordable for the customer.

The pre-bookings for the Montra Electric Super Auto are open and interested buyers can reserve for a refundable nominal amount at the dealership.

In the first phase, TI Clean Mobility is rolling out test rides in the following states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Super Auto will be available across multiple touchpoints in these states and TICM will ensure that it provides maximum test rides to those waiting to experience the Montra Electric Super Auto. Launched last year in September, the product has hit the roads in April as promised by the brand and will be covering all prominent markets in South through a strong dealer network which will be further expanded by the end of the year.

Address of the dealership: SATHYA JYOTHIS MOTORS PVT LTD, PKM KOKART, SIVAKANGAI ROAD, KARUPAYURINI, 625020

Address of the dealership: AUTONXT, PLOT NO.20/21, SANJEEVI NAGAR, MADHAKOTTAI ROAD, 613005

Address of the dealership: RAMSUN ON WHEELS, GNANAMURTHI NILAYAM, 75A, GROUND FLOOR, ARUN ARCADE, 1ST CROSS NEE, THILLAI NAGAR, 620018

Address of the dealership: RR GREEN LIFE MOTORS, No.1, Vijay Tower, Thiruchenthur road, Palayamkottai, 627002