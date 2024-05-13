Nissan establishes new Sales and Service network in Salem, Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

The Skyline Nissan showroom and the state-of-the-art service workshop collectively span a total area of 18300 sq. ft.

New touchpoints offer Nissan customers a seamless car-buying and superior customer experience

With the addition of Salem, the network in Tamil Nadu increases to 28 touchpoints

Nissan recently expanded its network in Salem and crossed 272 touchpoints nationally

Salem, May 11, 2024: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today inaugurated a new state-of-the-art dealership and a service workshop in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The addition of the new sales and service customer touchpoints to Nissan’s pan-India network demonstrates the company’s growing commitment to the Indian market and its valued customers.

The new Skyline Nissan Showroom in Salem has a total area of 3300 sq. ft, while the state-of-the-art Skyline Nissan service workshop is spread across a total area of over 15000 sq. ft. The new showroom and service workshop are equipped with high quality amenities and are staffed by knowledgeable, well-trained, and passionate sales and service professionals, to ensure that customers enjoy a seamless car-buying and ownership experience.

Commenting on the opening of the new touchpoints, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), said, “The addition of new customer touchpoints in Salem reflects our commitment to excellence and superior customer service. Skyline Nissan’s showroom and service workshop are designed to offer exceptional experiences, serving as hubs of automotive excellence. We are focused on expanding our network throughout this fiscal year and aim to surpass 300 touchpoints, reinforcing our dedication to providing unparalleled support to our customers and strengthening our presence in the Indian market.”

As part of Nissan’s steadfast commitment to the Indian market and to meet the evolving customer needs, the company expanded its Nissan Magnite family with two significant additions: the Magnite EZ-Shift and the Magnite KURO Special Edition in October 2023. These latest additions to the bestselling Nissan Magnite family promise to deliver the highest value to customers in India, offering a range of benefits that cater to diverse needs.

In line with this commitment, Nissan Motor India operates on a PHYGITAL distribution approach, providing a hassle-free, one-stop solution to customers for all their needs. This approach offers a seamless and convenient experience with an integrated offline-online payment option, which can be accessed at the customer’s preferred showroom.

Salem showroom and workshop information:

Region

Touchpoint

Registered Address

Salem

Skyline Nissan (Showroom)

382/2 State Bank Colony No.2, Near AVR Circle (South Portion), Salem, Tamil Nadu – 636004.

Salem

Skyline Nissan (Workshop)

9/183, Namakkal Highways, Gajjalnaikenpatti, Poinmankaradu, Salem, Tamil Nadu-636201