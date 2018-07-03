  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1085, Tuesday

Over 500 new luxury buses begin plying in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2018

Chennai : Tamil Nadu government has deployed 515 new luxury buses, equipped with the most modern facilities and comforts, to give the daily commuter and long-distance travellers luxury rides. Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami on Tuesday flagged off the buses here at a simple ceremony.

These luxury buses, some of them sleeper buses, come with toilets that can be used when the bus is moving, fulfilling a long-felt demand of the passengers. These buses will be sent to different divisions of the state transport undertakings.

These buses, procured at a cost of Rs 134.53 crore, have been bought for various transport divisions of Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam and Tirunelveli among others, the government said in a press statement. Some of the buses are luxury AC Sleeper coaches which promise super luxury travel for the passengers.

The government said at present it was operating 21,700 buses through STUs on a daily basis, connecting both inter and intra state destinations, ferrying 1.80 crore passengers.

