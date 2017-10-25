Probe begins into Jaya’s death

The Justice (retd) Arumughaswamy commission has begun its probe into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. The commission was constituted by the State Government.

Sources said the probe would start with questioning all at the Poes Garden residence when she was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22.

Besides, it is also likely to Dr Richard Beale in London who was among the experts overseeing her treatment. The commission has been given three months to complete the probe and has been allotted the Kalas Mahal in the state capital as office. The probe team is likely to quiz VK Sasikala and her family members who were close to Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to cancel the probe.

One Joseph from Chennai has in the petition said that since there has been no resolution for the probe by the State Assembly it is not valid. Moreover, a one-man commission is against the law.

He pointed to a Allahabad High Court verdict in such a similar situation and pointed out that the procedures initiated to probe the death of Subhash Chandra Bose needs to be followed in this case.

He had earlier raised this before Madras High Court which rejected his petition.