25 Oct 2017, Edition - 834, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Tamilnadu News

Probe begins into Jaya’s death

Covai Post Network
October 25, 2017

The Justice (retd) Arumughaswamy commission has begun its probe into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. The commission was constituted by the State Government.

Sources said the probe would start with questioning all at the Poes Garden residence when she was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22.

Besides, it is also likely to Dr Richard Beale in London who was among the experts overseeing her treatment. The commission has been given three months to complete the probe and has been allotted the Kalas Mahal in the state capital as office. The probe team is likely to quiz VK Sasikala and her family members who were close to Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to cancel the probe.

One Joseph from Chennai has in the petition said that since there has been no resolution for the probe by the State Assembly it is not valid. Moreover, a one-man commission is against the law.

He pointed to a Allahabad High Court verdict in such a similar situation and pointed out that the procedures initiated to probe the death of Subhash Chandra Bose needs to be followed in this case.

He had earlier raised this before Madras High Court which rejected his petition.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Liquor Lovers Association — celebrating booze
October 24, 2017

The recent formation of 'Liquor Lovers Association' at Annur has come as a rude shock to many. The association gives a clear picture of the involvement of its members and their com...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Five new malaria vaccine targets identified
October 25, 2017

US scientists have identified five malaria vaccine targets that have the potential to reduce the parasite’s ability to invade blood cells. Malaria is a disease caused by a pl...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Herbs for Detoxification: Cleanse Your Body from Within
October 25, 2017

When was the last time you detoxed? If you have been planning to go on a detox diet or cleanse your system by eating light, now is the right time. With the change in season, the bo...

Read More