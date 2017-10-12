12 Oct 2017, Edition - 821, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru prison

October 12, 2017

Ousted AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala on Thursday left for Bengaluru prison as her five-day parole for visiting her ailing husband ended on Wednesday. Sasikala’s husband M. Natarajan underwent a dual organ transplant recently at a Chennai hospital.

Sasikala left for Bangalore by road from her relative’s house in the city, where she was staying.
During her stay in the city, she visited the hospital where her husband was convalescing.

‘I do my own thing’: Artist Jatin Das explains what makes his work so distinct
October 12, 2017

After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Tulsi
October 12, 2017

The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...

