Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru prison

Ousted AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala on Thursday left for Bengaluru prison as her five-day parole for visiting her ailing husband ended on Wednesday. Sasikala’s husband M. Natarajan underwent a dual organ transplant recently at a Chennai hospital.

Sasikala left for Bangalore by road from her relative’s house in the city, where she was staying.

During her stay in the city, she visited the hospital where her husband was convalescing.