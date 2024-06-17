Škoda Auto India equips the Kushaq Onyx with an automatic transmission

Covai Post Network

Salem – Škoda Auto India, in its strategy of continuous product actions, have implemented one more enhancement in its 5-star safe fleet — the introduction of the Kushaq Onyx AT. The Onyx was originally released in Q1 2023 based on customer feedback with an aim to provide satisfaction and high value to Škoda fans and customers. Škoda Auto India, based on latest customer feedback, has now further enhanced the Kushaq Onyx with an automatic transmission and a host of new features, making it the most affordable automatic in its segment.

Speaking on the product action, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Onyx variant has been a key addition in our line-up combining the value of the Active trim with features from the higher variants. This new Kushaq Onyx offering is in response to feedback from our customers, which points at a healthy demand for an automatic variant at a more accessible price point. In fact, our value proposition makes this Kushaq the most affordable automatic in its entire segment. Offering a hassle-free ownership experience, getting closer to our customers and constantly listening to our customers is our endeavour, and a key part of our growth strategy.”

The Onyx AT, like the Onyx before it, slots between the current Active and Ambition variants of Škoda’s best-selling SUV. The exteriors see features from the higher Ambition variant making it to this Kushaq. One of them are the Škoda Crystalline LED headlamps with DRLs. Further enhancing visibility and safety are the front fog lamps with the static cornering function. The rear sees the wiper and defogger. With this iteration, Škoda Auto India continues with the Tecton Wheel covers and ‘Onyx’ badging in the B-pillars.

Inside, the Onyx AT gets even more substantial updates. Topping the list of additions is Hill Hold Control and Paddle Shifters. The driver now gets a 2-spoke, multifunction, leather steering wheel with a chrome scroller. The cabin also gets Škoda’s Climatronic with the touch panel, and the scruff plates in the front get an ‘Onyx’ inscription in them. Customers of the car will also get Onyx-themed cushions and textile mats as standard. All new in this latest product update is the availability of six airbags as standard in the Onyx AT.

The Onyx AT is powered exclusively by Škoda Auto India’s proven 1.0 TSI turbo-charged three-cylinder petrol engine. It develops 85 kW (115ps) of power and 178 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Global New Car Assessment Programme crash tested the Kushaq under its newer and stricter protocols in October 2022. The SUV scored 29.64 points out of 34 for adult occupant safety and 42 out of a possible 49 points for child safety. The Kushaq was the first made-in-India car to score a full five stars for both adult and child protection.