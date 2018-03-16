  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

Tamilnadu News

Smaller parties want AIADMK to leverage support to NDA government for setting up CMB

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2018

Chennai : After ruling party in neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, TDP, gathered courage and walked out of NDA alliance led by prime minister Narendra Modi, ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu got inspired a bit and sought to mount pressure against central government to set up Cauvery Management Board.

For the record, the AIADMK said it was yet to decide on its stand on the no-confidence to be moved by Telugu Desam Party in Lok Sabha.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu view this development as an opportunity to pressurise the central government into setting up CMB. MDMK leader Vaiko wanted the ruling AIADMK to force the central government to form CMB in rerun for opposing the no-confidence motion.

The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha is the third largest party after the BJP and the Congress.

“The party will take a decision on the issue and one cannot comment on that now,” a senior AIADMK leader said.

But political analysts are sure that a no confidence motion, moved either by the TDP or YSR Congress party had little chance of succeeding as the BJP alone had simple majority. Plus it had the support of some smaller parties.

If the Congress moves a no-confidence motion, then the AIADMK will not be able to support such a motion as the Congress was in alliance with DMK.

