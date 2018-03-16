TN health minister apologises for sexist remarks, says all reporters are brothers and sisters

Covai Post Network

Chennai : TN health minister C Vijayabhaskar’s sexist comments against a lady journalist evoked strong reaction from the journalistic fraternity that sought his removal for his comments on the appearance of a lady journalists.

“Sack the sexist TN minister” read the scrolls on national television on Friday as the media fraternity stepped up heat on the minister.

A group of journalists sought the removal of the minister for his remarks about the beauty of a lady television journalist wanting answers to a question over AIADMK MLAs meet on Thursday.

When asked the minister said, “Your specs are beautiful, you are beautiful,” and walked away evading the question.

When the video clip began airing on national television channel with journalists demanding his ouster, the Vijayabhaskar meekly surrendered and apologised saying that he never meant it as a sexist remark. All reporters are like brothers and sisters he said on Friday when the heat began turning towards him.

It is not done, commenting on a woman’s appearance at workplace, which is sexist and can be construed as harassment, said a senior journalist.

On Friday a group of journalists met the minister at his residence where he tendered an apology. “To me, all journalists are my brothers and sisters. There was no intention behind making such a comment,” Vijayabhaskar said.