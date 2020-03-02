Tanya Sood of House of Aynat Bags Emerging Woman CEO of the Year Award at the Kotler Awards by World Marketing Summit- India 2020

by businesswireindia.com

Tanya Sood, creative director and CEO of House of Aynat and wife of Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group, was awarded the Emerging Woman CEO of the Year Award at the Kotler Awards, hosted by World Marketing Summit- India 2020. The award recognizes and honours prominent individuals who have demonstrated remarkable and sensational practices in the industry.House of AYNAT, an artistic manifestation of jewellery designer Tanya Sood, is her haven of creativity, grace and excellence. A true reflection of her personality and aesthetic sense, the brand derives its name from the inverted spelling of its founder, Ms. Tanya Sood. Offering an extensive collection of gems, metals, pearls along with precious and semi-precious stones, House of AYNAT is today known for its modern jewellery designs as well as personalised creations for a discerning clientele.Tanya Sood began her foray into the corporate world at an early age, where she ventured into the operations side of the fashion industry. With an impressive career spanning over a decade now, she has been associated with PR & the Fashion Industry. House of AYNAT was born out of her creative vision and philosophy to create jewellery that not only enhances one’s outward appearance but also, inner strength and confidence. Following a successful launch with Radhika Apte, the brand has had a number of fulfilling associations with Gauri and Nainika, Pankaj Nidhi, Abhinav Mishra, Mahima Mahajan and more.Since the launch House of Aynat has also become a favourite of several Bollywood actresses including Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Rakul Preet, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Todd, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria, Vidya Balan, Yami Gautam, etc.The Kotler Awards hosted by World Marketing Summit- India 2020 is designed to unfold and value the true excellence and top professionals in the field of marketing and business management across the globe. It is an avenue to raise awareness of the creativity and originality delivered by practitioners of the various sectors who are at the forefront of their professions.Speaking about her journey, Tanya Sood says, "I'm very thrilled to receive this award as a recognition for House of Aynat, that began purely as a labour of love. I would like to express my gratitude to the Kotler Awards jury and organization for giving me this honour. For me, creating jewellery is a creative outlet that gives me unmatched joy. With the support of my husband, I’ve forged my own path and will hopefully continue to do so for a long time to come. I get to do something I love, every day, and call it my profession, and for that I am extremely grateful."Source: Businesswire