  • Download mobile app
16 Jan 2019, Edition - 1282, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rahul Gandhi’s U-turn on Sabarimala: Now backs shrine tradition
  • Rajasthan reported highest pace of highway construction, UP saw maximum spend in first 4 years
  • Judges’ presser sharpened double-edged swords wielded by activist lawyers
  • Donald Trump warns Turkey of economic devastation if it hits Kurds
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Taro Announces Completion of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

by businesswireindia.com

January 16, 2019

Business Wire India

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced that it has completed its $250 million share repurchase program. The company bought back 2,493,378 of its ordinary shares in open market transactions at an average price of $100.28 per share. The repurchase program was announced by the company on November 23, 2016, and was completed on January 11, 2019.

 

About Taro

 

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿