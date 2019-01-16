Taro Announces Completion of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

by businesswireindia.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced that it has completed its $250 million share repurchase program. The company bought back 2,493,378 of its ordinary shares in open market transactions at an average price of $100.28 per share. The repurchase program was announced by the company on November 23, 2016, and was completed on January 11, 2019.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

