Taro Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) announced that it has accepted the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mariano Balaguer, effective January 3, 2020. Mr. Balaguer is leaving to accept the position of CFO at another company.

Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “On behalf of the Company, we want to thank Mariano for his many contributions to the Company during his three plus year tenure at Taro and his leadership of Taro’s finance team. We wish him continued success in his new position.”

The company has initiated a search for a successor as CFO.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2020. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made.

