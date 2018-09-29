  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
29 Sep 2018, Edition - 1173, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘Many dead’ in Indonesia quake-tsunami, reports AFP
  • Something big has happened’: Home minister Rajnath Singh hints at strikes in Pakistan
  • Idli, dosa will outlast pizza, burgers: Vice President Naidu
  • Woman befriends politician on social media, cheats him of Rs 9 lakhs
  • Railways alerts RPF over Rohingya exodus to Kerala
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Taro Terminates Agreement with NovaBiotics

by businesswireindia.com

September 29, 2018

Business Wire India

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) announced today that it has terminated the license agreement with NovaBiotics for the onychomycosis drug, Novexatin®.

 

As previously disclosed in May 2018, the Novexatin® clinical study did not meet the main goal of a Phase IIb study under current guidelines of the FDA and did not show superiority over the placebo. Upon further analysis and evaluation, the Company has decided to terminate its agreement with NovaBiotics.

 

About Taro

 

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

 

About NovaBiotics

 

NovaBiotics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of first-in-class anti-infectives for difficult-to-treat, medically unmet diseases.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿