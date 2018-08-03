  • Download mobile app

03 Aug 2018, Edition - 1116, Friday

Taro to Announce First Quarter Results on August 9, 2018

by businesswireindia.com

August 3, 2018

Business Wire India

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, after the close of market on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

 

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

 

About Taro

 

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

