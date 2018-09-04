Tata, Lockheed Martin to Build F-16 Wings in India

by businesswireindia.com

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Corp. [NYSE: LMT] announced today an agreement to commence production of F-16 wings in India for export. This strategic initiative positions TASL to become the provider of wings for all future customers and strengthens its role in the F-16 global supply chain.Production of F-16 wings in India will further strengthen TASL’s capability to address global aerospace requirement of fighter aircrafts and support ‘Make in India.’ The planned F-16 wing production move to India is not contingent on the Government of India selecting the F-16 for the Indian Air Force.said, “We are delighted with the decision made by Lockheed Martin to select Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) for the production of F-16 wings in India. This positions TASL as a global provider of F-16 wings in future. TASL and Lockheed Martin, through a long-standing joint-venture, have been manufacturing airframe components of the C-130J aircraft and S-92 Sikorsky helicopter at the Hyderabad facility. This development now again gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our technological expertise and advance our capability development, as we reinforce our commitment to both the Indian and global aerospace industry. The production of the F-16 wings in India, for global application, is set to place the country at the centre of the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem and make it a preferred destination for aerospace manufacturing.”Source: Businesswire