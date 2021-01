Covai Post Network

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl from Coimbatore is chanting the national anthem and national emblems and the names of a hundred paintings. Vilashini, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, is the only daughter of Sik Hanuman and Uma Maheshwari, a couple from Udayampalayam, Coimbatore. The certificate and medals were presented to her at her home.