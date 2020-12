Covai Post Network

The DMK today abruptly laid siege to the Coimbatore District Collector’s Office, condemning the distribution of Pongal tokens to the AIADMK workers in Coimbatore. Earlier, DMK Chief MK Stalin had spoken against ADMK workers distributing the tokens and said it needs to be done by ration shop staff. The enraged DMK workers knocked on the doors of the Collector’s Office, insisting that the door be opened and they be allowed to enter. This created a tense situation.