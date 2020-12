Covai Post Network

Kamal Haasan’s party will only be useful for splitting the votes. That is why we call them the B team of the BJP, said CPI-M state secretary K Balakrishnan at a press conference at the office of the Party in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore. The central government is acting as if it is glorifying the struggle of the farmers in Delhi, he added and wondered why they were reluctant in going back on the farm laws. People are angry over the AIADMK-BJP alliance, opined Balakrishnan.