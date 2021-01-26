Manithaneya Makkal Katchi’s M. H. Jawahirullah speaks

Covai Post Network

The Regional General Committee meeting of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi was held in Coimbatore. Their leader M. H. Jawahirullah said that they are working to divide the Party into seven zones in the state and working tirelessly to win over 200 seats for the DMK. Industrial cities are paralyzed under the AIADMK regime. There has been massive corruption in the Smart City project. The Chief Minister who came to Coimbatore said that he would give Muslims protection, and it’s laughable. We called the legislature against the CAA Act and asked the government to release it, but it was rejected. State rights are taken away, reservation is taken away.

The central government is ignoring the struggle of the farmers. Police puncture tires to prevent farmers’ tractor protests. The Pollachi incident is the worst incident in Tamil Nadu and whoever is involved should be brought to justice. Sasikala’s visit will not affect the DMK alliance’s chances of victory, were what he spoke.