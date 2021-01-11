Medical Association of India & Pollution Control Board bat for smoke-less Bhogi

Covai Post Network

Bhogi i festival is celebrated on the day before the annual Pongal festival. It is customary and iconic for people on that day to burn old household items. However, every year, doctors and the Pollution Control Board advise that this be prevented and that a smoke-free Bhogi festival be celebrated. An awareness to this effect was raised in a meeting that was held at the office of the Indian Medical Association in Coimbatore. Officials of the Indian Medical Association and the Pollution Control Board who were present at the event told to celebrate the festival in a smoke-less way.