Mirage Cinemas opens 50th theater in Coimbatore and enters Tamil Nadu to offer the experience of watching movies on the big screen. This new SRK – Mirage Cinemas is located near the Ondipur flyover in Coimbatore. The first show will begin with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master. Five halls with a seating capacity of 1,257 has been planned.