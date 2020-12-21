  • Download mobile app
22 Dec 2020
MMK’s Jawahirullah calls AIADMK-BJP alliance a confusing one

Covai Post Network

December 21, 2020

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi’s leader MH Jawahirullah has said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is a confusing one. He was speaking to reporters in the Ukkadam area of Coimbatore. He said that announcing the Pongal prize at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s election campaign meeting was a blatant violation of election norms and a bribe announcement in the run-up to the Assembly elections. He said the Modi government was a government for corporates and added they would fight against the rise in gas prices.

