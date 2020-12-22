We will move into Bharathiyar University with sheep and cows: MP PR Natarajan

Covai Post Network

A protest took place in front of the Bharathiyar University, led by MP PR Natarajan, who condemned the failure to pay the farmers for the land they had given for the University. They also condemned the University for not providing employment to the farmers at the educational institute. More than 50 farmers chanted slogans condemning the state government, demanding money for the farmers’ land and employment at the Bharathiyar University, led by Natarajan. They also threatened to move into the University during the Pongal time along with their sheep and cows, in case their demands weren’t met.